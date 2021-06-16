IGP, Armed Forces chief arrive at Istana Negara ahead of Council of Rulers special conference

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled to chair the meet at 2.30pm, at Istana Negara. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was seen arriving at Istana Negara before the special meeting of the Council of Rulers today.

His vehicle was seen entering the main gate at 1.43pm.

Meanwhile, Defence Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang arrived shortly thereafter at 1.56pm.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is scheduled to chair the meet at 2.30pm.

Earlier, Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was the first to arrive in a heavily escorted motorcade at 11.03am, entering the palace compound through the main gate.

Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar was seen entering the palace in a gold Audi sedan at 12.02pm.

Representative of the Perlis Ruler Raja Muda Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalulail and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohammad Zuki Ali arrived at 1.59pm and 2pm respectively.

At the time of writing, other state Rulers are making their way to the special meet which is being held following the Agong’s audience with political leaders last week to discuss the country’s pandemic situation.

MORE TO COME