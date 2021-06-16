Ahead of Rulers’ meeting, Pakatan MPs on advisory panel say still no recommendation to lift or extend Emergency

The 19-member committee, headed by former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria is tasked with advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong when it would be feasible to lift the Emergency ahead of its scheduled end on August 1. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — There has been no final decision on extending or lifting the ongoing Emergency to be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Pakatan Harapan lawmakers in the Special Independent Emergency Committee said today.

Their statement comes ahead of the special meeting of the Conference of Rulers chaired by the Agong today.

“To date, this committee has yet to finalise any decision on the extension or lifting of the Emergency to be submitted to the Agong,” they said in a statement.

The lawmakers — PKR’s Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Amanah’s Datuk Dzulkefly Ahmad and DAP’s Loke Siew Fook — said they have submitted their views on the various aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic since their appointment to the committee.

According to them, their stance was that there is no need for an Emergency but instead a more stringent enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) and for Parliament to be convened immediately as a check-and-balance mechanism in line with the country’s parliamentary democracy principle.

