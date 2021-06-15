PM Muhyiddin back at Istana for another audience with Agong

A motorcade escorting Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is seen arriving at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was seen entering Istana Negara here today for an audience with Yang diPertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.



It was not immediately clear what the two would be discussing in the audience, which was not the typical briefing held ahead of the weekly Cabinet meetings on Wednesdays.



Since last week, Al-Sultan has been meeting with the country’s main political leaders to poll them on their view on Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation and the ongoing Emergency.



In January, Al-Sultan consented to a proclamation of Emergency that is due to expire on August 1.



MORE TO COME