Malaysia records more Covid-19 recoveries today, however fatalities exceed 100 again

Workers in personal protective equipment prepare to bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Gombak June 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The total number of Covid-19 fatalities today exceeded 100, with 101 deaths reported, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced.

The last time Malaysia recorded the highest number of fatalities was on June 2 with 126 deaths, Dr Noor Hisham also revealed.

The number of recovered patients today however, also exceeded new infection cases, at 6,831.

In his statement, Dr Noor Hisham said that 450 patients are in need of ventilators, with another 19 new Covid-19 clusters detected today.

“A total of 101 deaths today involving 50 cases in Selangor, 11 cases in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, 10 cases in Johor, eight cases in Negri Sembilan, four cases in the Federal Territory of Labuan, three cases each in Sabah, Pahang, Kedah, and Kelantan, two cases in Sarawak, as well as one case each in Penang, Melaka, Terengganu, and Perak,” he said.

The oldest patient who died today is a 91-year-old male from Melaka who suffered from high blood pressure, dislipidemia with chronic heart and kidney issues.

The youngest two patients from Labuan; one male and one female, aged 31, meanwhile had obesity.