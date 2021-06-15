MCO 3.0: ‘We have avoided a catastrophe’, says Muhyiddin

Healthcare workers are seen during a Covid-19 swab test in Petaling Jaya February 28, 2021. The prime minister today said the Covid-19 infection graph has begun to show a downward trend, with 4,949 cases recorded yesterday compared to the highest daily number of 9,020 on May 29. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today the first phase of the movement control order (MCO) has borne fruit.

The prime minister said the Covid-19 infection graph has begun to show a downward trend, with 4,949 cases recorded yesterday compared to the highest daily number of 9,020 on May 29.

He also said that the country’s health system is still able to accommodate new Covid-19 cases besides having recorded a higher rate of recovery among patients.

“This shows that the action taken by the government has borne fruit. We have avoided a catastrophe,” Muhyiddin said when announcing the Covid-19 National Recovery Plan over television.

He said the government is also ready to consider a transition from the first phase to the second phase of the MCO after the average daily number of Covid-19 cases drops to below 4,000. — Bernama

