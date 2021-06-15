Covid-19: 359,457 individuals in Sabah vaccinated as at June 15, says state minister

Senior citizen Yuen Mee Van, 81, receiving a Covid-19 jab during the Phase 2 Vaccination programme at the Sandakan Community Hall in Sabah, April 19, 2021. — Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, June 15 — A total of 359,457 individuals in Sabah have received the Covid-19 vaccine under the state-level national immunisation programme thus far, said state Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesman on Covid-19, said a total of 252,384 people had received the first dose, while the remaining 107,073 had completed both doses of the vaccination under Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the programme’s implementation statewide.

“Under Phase 1, a total of 61,000 people have received the first dose, including 860 people today, while 53,190 people have completed both doses, with four of them administered the second dose today.

“For Phase 2, a total of 191,384 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, including 9,915 people today. A total of 53,883 people have completed both doses of vaccination, including 3,214 people who were administered with the second dose today,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Masidi said that a total of 671,721 individuals had registered for vaccination, with 1,439 registrations recorded today.

Commenting on the development of Covid-19 in Sabah, Masidi said that a total of 230 new cases were recorded today, making a cumulative total of 66,546 cases, with three deaths reported, in Tawau, Papar and Semporna.

He said that a total of 289 recovered patients were recorded today, bringing the cumulative number of recovered patients to 63,525, while a total of 519 patients were still being treated in hospital and 1,532 people were being treated at the public quarantine and low-risk treatment centres. — Bernama