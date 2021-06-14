Malaysian employers urge Putrajaya to set up Covid vaccine research centre

Health personnel conduct swab sample tests at Dewan MBSA Paya Jaras Tengah, Sungai Buloh May 26, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has called on the government to set up a national vaccine research centre employing local experts and resources to ensure a long-term vaccine supply for the country.

MEF president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman JP lauded the government’s move in setting up various centres for vaccination, such as mega centres, mobile units and vaccination centres at private clinics and hospitals as well as in mobilising the armed forces medical corps under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“But while we plan the infrastructure of vaccine logistics and centres, there should also be a comprehensive strategy for the supply of vaccines.

“In view of the situation and to safeguard the health and safety of the rakyat against Covid-19 and other such future pandemics, it is necessary to set up a national vaccine research centre based on local expertise and resources,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said Malaysia should have its own specialised vaccine research centre to look at the long-term prospects of producing the country’s own vaccines.

“Malaysia has excellent scientific academia and research facilities and our local experts are globally recognised, having produced vaccines for the Nipah virus, and dealt with SARS, H1N1 and others in the past,” he added. — Bernama