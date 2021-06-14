Khairy: Private medical practitioners to administer 145,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine daily from July

Khairy Jamaluddin said more than 430,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been given to private medical practitioners registered under ProtectHealth Corp Sdn Bhd for use in the immunisation programme as of last Friday. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — Private medical practitioners involved in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme are expected to be able to administer 145,000 Covid-19 vaccine shots a day starting July, said programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said more than 430,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been given to private medical practitioners registered under ProtectHealth Corp Sdn Bhd for use in the immunisation programme as of last Friday.

“Private medical practitioners will contribute 60,000 doses a day this week and this will increase to 78,000 a day on June 23. Our projection is private medical practitioners will help administer 145,000 doses a day next month (July),” he said.

Speaking at a joint media conference with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Khairy said for the shots, RM14 was given to private medical practitioners and RM1 was paid to ProtechHealth, a company under the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Payment to Protect Health is for charges to administer the programme such as training, development of a proprietary system, registering the private medical practitioners and to monitor vaccination activities among others,” he said.

Khairy also said six mega vaccination centres have been opened nationwide that will be able to vaccinate a total of 30,000 individuals daily.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham in a statement, said the participation of private medical practitioners was still open, especially at Covid-19 screening and vaccination centres nearby their respective locations.

“Their participation is in line with the whole of government, whole of society approach, and it is hoped this will accelerate the government’s approach to achieve herd immunity and flatten the Covid-19 infection curve,” he said.

Registrations can be done at http://www.moh.gov.my. — Bernama