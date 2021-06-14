In Sandakan, police looking for Covid-19 patient who ran away from hospital

Kinabatangan district police chief, Supt Dzulbaharin Ismail said no one including the 69-year-old man was at home and it was locked up when a team from the Tongod Health Clinic went to the house at noon, yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KINABATANGAN, June 14 — Police and health personnel here are looking for a man who is positive for Covid-19 and believed to have bolted while in the process of receiving treatment at the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan.

Kinabatangan district police chief, Supt Dzulbaharin Ismail said no one including the 69-year-old man was at home and it was locked up when a team from the Tongod Health Clinic went to the house at noon, yesterday.

He said the man was earlier seen packing up when the health team passed in front of his house to visit other Covid-19 patients in the area around 11am and it was assumed that he was preparing to be taken to hospital.

“The Tongod health team then went back to the clinic to wait for the suspect to turn up.

“However, until the police report was lodged his whereabouts were still not known. It is feared that he would be infecting other people if he continues to run away,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Dzulbaharin called for cooperation of the public with information on the runaway Covid-19 patient to contact the Kinabatangan District Control Centre at 089-561890.

He also urged them to comply with all directives issued by the authorities to together curb the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. — Bernama