In Kuching, blackout interrupts Covid-19 vaccination at Sarawak Indoor Stadium

A general view of the Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Stadium Perpaduan, Petra Jaya in Kuching. — Borneo Post pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, June 14 — The Covid-19 Vaccine Administrations Centre (PPV) at Sarawak Indoor Stadium in Petra Jaya is experiencing a blackout, which has interrupted the immunisation process.

Such power supply interruption was announced by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) on its Facebook page while extending regrets for any inconvenience caused.

A reader of The Borneo Post shared an image of a crowded situation outside the stadium due to the interrupted immunisation process.

While the image is showing no physical distancing being observed, the reader claimed that the vicinity of the stadium was filled with cars with no authorised personnel on the ground to monitor and direct the traffic.

“When I arrived, the police and Rela just stopped cars from entering here and there, and we were shooed away. Nobody is there to help direct the traffic, and the centre is crowd-jammed, worse than pasar malam (night market).

“And there is nobody to guide the crowd how to line and what to do. The electricity story is just an invented excuse,” lamented the reader.

The Borneo Post contacted the Ministry of Local Government and Housing’s Public Health Section Head Dr Cheong Yaw Liang, who confirmed that the crowded situation was due to the power outage at the stadium.

Based on the Ukas notice, Sarawak Energy Berhad is working on identifying the problem so as to restore the power supply.

Asked about the crowded situation, Dr Cheong said some people went to the stadium early.

The reader said his appointment was scheduled for 1.30pm, and he had been kept waiting outside the stadium since 12.30pm.

He added that his friend’s appointment was fixed at 12.30pm, and was still not given the jab at the time of writing. — Borneo Post