Higher Education Ministry: UPUOnline reopens from tomorrow for SPM 2020 leavers

PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — The official UPUOnline portal has reopened for applications for admission to public universities, polytechnics, community colleges, and public skills training institutions for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 leavers for the 2021/2022 session.

“The decision was made to allow students who do not have the chance to do so within the period that has been set before,” said MOHE in a statement, today.

Applicants can browse the official portal at upu.mohe.gov.my either to apply for admission or to choose a study programme to further their studies at IPTA and ILKA.

For students who have never applied, they need to submit an application and choose a programme of study while students who have applied, need to update the choice of study programme between June 15 (noon) and June 21 (5 pm).

“It is hoped that this will provide sufficient time for students to submit applications to further their studies,” the statement said. — Bernama