Four nabbed over break-in at MBPP mayor’s official residence

Police have arrested four men to facilitate investigations into a break-in at the official residence of Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor. — TODAY file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, June 13 — Police have arrested four men including two siblings to facilitate investigations into a break-in at the official residence of Penang Island City Council (MBPP) mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang, at Jalan Park, Pulau Tikus, yesterday.

The suspects, aged 25 to 37, were nabbed in a 10.15am raid at a house at Jalan Pantai Bersih, Butterworth, only an hour after the police received the report of the incident.

According to a police source, at 9am, mayor’s family members found the house in a mess and discovered several items and a vehicle missing, including a Honda CRV, cash in foreign currencies, a laptop and branded bags.

“A check on the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showed men entering the two-storey house at 5am,” said the source.

He said as a result of investigation and intelligence, the police raided a house in Jalan Pantai Bersih and arrested the four men, three of whom had three to 21 previous records related to crime and drugs.

Two of those detained worked as mechanic and a security guard, while another two were unemployed, said the source.

Meanwhile, Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan confirmed the case to Bernama and further investigations are still underway including tracking down several other individuals believed to be involved in the incident.

He said police managed to recover some of the stolen items, including the vehicle and the case was being investigated under Section 457 and 379A of the Penal Code. — Bernama