Penang cops complete probe on Kedah MB’s ‘test drive’, case referred to Bukit Aman

Kedah Menteri Besar, Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (right) when met by the media at the launch of the Kedah State Level National Forestry Policy in Alor Star, March 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The police in Penang have completed investigations into Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s case involving an alleged breach of movement control order (MCO) regulations while allegedly test-driving a Ford Raptor in Penang several days ago.

When contacted this evening, Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad confirmed to Malay Mail that investigations have been completed and the case is now “being referred to Bukit Aman”.

Shafee told Malay Mail that the police had called in nine individuals including Sanusi himself to assist in the investigations.

Local daily Utusan Malaysia had on June 7 reported that police had recorded statements from Sanusi and two of his aides in Kedah, while a few others such as the complainant had their statements recorded at the Seberang Perai Tengah district police headquarters.

On June 5, photographs and a video of Sanusi’s alleged test drive of a Ford Raptor truck at Auto City Juru in Penang went viral, causing controversy over alleged SOP breaches.

Following that, the police probed the alleged June 5 incident under Section 269 of the Penal Code and Regulation 17(1) of regulations to prevent and control infectious diseases.

Under Section 269, it is an offence for anyone who unlawfully or negligently does any act which is — and which he knows or has reason to believe to be — likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life. It is punishable with a jail term of up to six months or fine or both.

Sanusi had previously denied going on a test drive and said he would pay for any fines meted out on him and others if police investigations find any wrongdoing.

As for Nini Siron who had witnessed the alleged test drive incident and lodged a police report on the same matter, Shafee confirmed to Malay Mail that she has since lodged an additional police report on the insults and attacks by online users against her.

Shafee told Malay Mail that Nini’s case under the additional police report involves Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Section 504 relates to the offence of intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of public peace or to commit any other offence.

Section 233 relates to the offence of improper use of network facilities or network service or applications service, and covers actions such as making, creating and initiating the transmission of comments which are “obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive in character with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person” or initiates communication with such intent.

Under intense pressure by those who had been harassing and threatening her after she lodged the June 5 police report which sparked investigations into Sanusi, Nini had on June 8 taken to Facebook to share her side of the story.

Nini had said she took photographs and reported the incident to the police as she thought it was her duty as a citizen after seeing someone acting in breach of Covid-19 rules.