Cops to take Kedah MB’s statement for allegedly breaking MCO rules in Penang ‘test-drive’

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor will be giving his statement to the police this evening for allegedly flouting movement control order (MCO) 3.0 regulations while allegedly test-driving a Ford Raptor in Penang last Friday.

In a report released by Malay daily Sinar Harian, Sanusi said he will give his full cooperation to the police and will accept any fines given to him if found guilty, and will also pay for others implicated in the offence.

“The police will come and take my statement. If the police find that I have done something wrong, I’m sure the punishment won’t be a death penalty.

“I will probably be given a fine and I will pay that fine. If the car salesman is also given a compound, then I will pay his fine too.

“If anyone is given a fine for what I did, I will pay their fine,” he told Sinar during a visit to Al Farabi Covid-19 quarantine centre in Kedah.

According to Sanusi, he did not have any intentions of buying the said Ford Raptor, claiming he was just enthralled by the looks of it in the display room while he was buying lunch nearby.

“I did not test drive the car, only the salesman drove it.

“After the drive, we went and looked at other variants of the car but I never entered any of them. When the car door of the second car was opened, that’s when I saw someone taking our picture,” he said.

He said that he “forgave” the woman who took the photos of him, which later implicated the mentri besar after they went viral online.

“It’s possible to ask nicely about what happened during the time and I could have answered nicely too. I didn’t even realise when she turned and took photos of the vehicle I was using to head to Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Yesterday, Kedah Political Secretary Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden had denied that Sanusi broke MCO 3.0 regulations by driving the test car at a car showroom.

Sanusi was caught in action after his luxury Toyota Vellfire minivan, which was designated as the Kedah mentri besar’s vehicle despite being owned by the utility provider Syarikat Air Darul Aman, was seen in front of the auto shop.