N. Sembilan govt assisting residents impacted by Covid-19 with RM6 allocation, says MB

SEREMBAN, June 9 — The Negri Sembilan government has allocated RM6 million to assist groups adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said RM5 million was allocated for aid such as food baskets for 50,000 recipients, RM500,000 in rental payment exemption for stalls and another RM500,000 for the Health Ministry to obtain oxygen supply for hospitals in the state.

“The food baskets will be distributed by the respective state assemblymen and their service centres while the rental payment exemption this June are for stalls under the jurisdiction of the City Council, Municipal Councils and District Councils,” he said in an online media conference after chairing the weekly State Executive Council meeting, here, today.

Aminuddin said the RM6 million was from the RM10 million allocation announced last week while the remaining RM4 million would be given out later during the total lockdown period.

He also said that 10 per cent of the monthly salary of the mentri besar and state executive councillors was being contributed to the state Disaster Trust Account from this July until December.

The allowance of 1,716 civil servants in Grade 29 and above under the state government would also be deducted accordingly to go into the same account for three months from July to September, he added. — Bernama