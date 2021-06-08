Selangor Sultan says surprised state received over 600,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses only so far, when it has 6.5 million residents

Members of the public queue for Covid-19 swab test at the MBPJ community hall in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya May 24, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — The Selangor Sultan today expressed surprise that the federal government has so far sent out only more than 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Selangor, instead of the 2.9 million initially claimed.

In a statement, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah said the amount of Covid-19 vaccines currently already received by Selangor is “unfair” in light of the state’s population size.

“His Majesty was terkejut (shocked) when it was confirmed by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) that up to June 1, 2021, Selangor only received 615,210 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, and not 2.9 million doses as claimed before this.

“His Majesty further stressed that it is not fair when the ratio of the total supply of vaccine doses currently is not balanced with the total population of all the residents in Selangor numbering 6.5 million,” the state Ruler said in a statement issued on his behalf by his private secretary Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani.

The Selangor Sultan also pointed out that the state is the biggest contributor of Malaysia’s gross domestic product, and that priority should be given to this state.

MORE TO COME