Dr Noor Hisham: Use of Covid-19 ICU beds sees drastic increase, hospital capacity now critical at 104pc

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya February 9, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that the use of Covid-19 beds in the intensive care unit (ICU) have increased drastically in the last two weeks.

In a statement this evening, Dr Noor Hisham said Covid-19 beds in ICU from 96 per cent on May 25 has increased to 104 per cent on June 6.

The health-director general said the fact that the rate of occupied Covid-19 ICU beds has breached 100 per cent is very much alarming.

“This basically means there is no space for patients who come in needing intensive care, these are critical cases,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham however said there has been a drop in the use of non-ICU beds during the same period.

“The use of non-ICU beds for Covid-19 had decreased from 99 per cent to 89 per cent in the last two weeks.”

He once again reminded people that hospital capacity is still considered to be at a critical level.

“This can further increase if people not careful, the situation should not be taken lightly, people must ensure they comply with all Covid-19 SOPs and sign up for the vaccine,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said health authorities have detected 24 new Covid-19 clusters in the past 24 hours.

He said 15 out of the 24 new clusters are workplace clusters, five community clusters and three other clusters involving high-risk groups.

The clusters were detected in Selangor, Sabah, Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Penang, Kelantan, Pahang, Sarawak, Negri Sembilan and Perak.