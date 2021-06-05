Persada Johor health officer: All must turn up at Covid-19 vaccination centre, let medical officers assess health condition

The second phase of vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme going smoothly according to schedule at the vaccination centre (PPV) Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh, Perak on June 4, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

JOHOR BARU, June 5 — All those who have registered and been given appointment dates for their AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine jabs at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre (Persada) here, including those who are unwell, must be present at the vaccination centre (PPV) on the stipulated day and time.

Persada Health Care Organisation PPV health officer Dr Adnan Sulaiman said all those who have received their appointment dates for June 7 to July 27 would undergo the process of consultation and authorisation by a team of medical officers before receiving their jabs.

“At least 10 medical officers will be on duty at the third station (at any one time) and their role is to assess, provide counselling and advice as well as act as a ‘consultant’ to the vaccine recipients before they head to the next station.

“If (the vaccine recipients) are unwell, but has been scheduled to be vaccinated, (they) must still be present, at least come and let the doctors carry out an evaluation,” he told reporters after a Covid-19 PPV simulation exercise at Persada here today.

He said that if the vaccine recipients do not turn up on the stipulated dates, their registration might be cancelled and they would have to re-register for vaccination through the MySejahtera application.

Meanwhile, Dr Adnan said a total of 1,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine jab would be provided at the Persada PPV for three days from June 7-9, while about 3,000 doses would be available from June 10-July 27.

He said the Persada PPV would be operating daily from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 9 pm and from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier, a Bernama survey of the simulation exercise at the Persada PPV found that it was carried out smoothly and was well-managed by personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces, police, Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, Civil Defence Force and People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA).

Vaccine recipients will have to go through five different stations at the PPV, with the first station for symptom and temperature screening, station two for registration, station three for consultation and authorisation, station four for vaccination and station five for observation.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) had, in a recent statement, said that the second round of administering the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine would be held from June 7 to July 27 at PPVs located in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor and Sarawak. — Bernama