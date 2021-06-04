IHH Healthcare appointed to provide vaccinations at Setia City Convention Centre

IHH Healthcare Malaysia chief executive officer Jean-Francois Naa said the workforce from across its network in the country would be joining hands to help out at the mega vaccination centre. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — ProtectHealth, the implementer of private medical practitioners’ participation in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, has appointed IHH Healthcare Malaysia as a healthcare organiser to provide vaccinations to the public at Setia City Convention Centre, Shah Alam, starting June 7.

In a statement today, IHH Healthcare Malaysia said it would provide the manpower and clinical resources, including personal protective equipment and medical equipment, to assess, vaccinate and monitor individuals as well as manage emergencies.

The mega vaccination centre, set up by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force, aims to vaccinate more people per day without the risk of overcrowding.

IHH Healthcare Malaysia chief executive officer Jean-Francois Naa said the workforce from across its network in the country would be joining hands to help out at the mega vaccination centre.

“Pantai Hospitals, Gleneagles Hospitals, Prince Court Medical Centre and education arm International Medical University will help out at the mega vaccination centre from its commencement until immunity in the community is achieved as targeted,” he said.

IHH Healthcare Malaysia’s network of hospitals more than doubled its total allocation of intensive care unit (ICU) beds to treat Covid-19 patients and increased its total allocation of beds to 251 beds.

In addition, its laboratory arm, Pantai Premier Pathology, has also continuously increased its Covid-19 testing capacity and has allocated 200 beds to treat non-Covid-19 patients decanted from public hospitals since early last year. — Bernama