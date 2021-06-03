Covid-19: Sunway Medical Centre appointed vaccination centre for the public

The hospital said it has officially started vaccinating the public since May 31 and SunMed Convention Centre has been repurposed as a vaccination centre to serve the needs of the public. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, June 3 — Sunway Medical Centre has been appointed as Private Hospitals Vaccination Centre (Pusat Pemberian Vaksin Hospital Swasta) in support of the phase two Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme rollout.

In a statement today, the hospital said it has officially started vaccinating the public since May 31 and SunMed Convention Centre has been repurposed as a vaccination centre to serve the needs of the public.

Sunway Medical Centre chief executive officer Bryan Lin said they are honoured to receive the trust from ProtectHealth (established under the Ministry of Health) to serve the nation in such a pivotal time and happy to see senior citizens turning up for their appointments.

“We are in this together and we need to push towards a successful national immunisation effort as quickly as possible. So we will gradually increase our capacity to serve more people in the coming months,” he told.

Bryan said Sunway Medical Centre acted as Zon Pemberian Vaksin (ZPV) since phase one of the National Immunisation Programme and supported by vaccinating frontliners from 12 private hospitals across Klang Valley.

Meanwhile, Sunway Medical Centre medical director Dr Seow Vei Ken said the hospital is well equipped and ready to serve the needs of the public with a dedicated team of medical and non-medical professionals.

“While vaccination is a key step in curbing the pandemic, we must continue to observe the necessary public health measures such as social distancing, wearing of mask and hand hygiene practices until we have successfully achieve herd immunity together,” he said. — Bernama