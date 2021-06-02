Teacher becomes first to be charged under ‘fake news’ Emergency Ordinance

Nazaruddin's alleged offence is understood to be the first case since the Emergency Ordinance came into effect in March.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A tuition teacher Mohd Nazaruddin Yusoff, 50, has pleaded not guilty to posting fake news on Facebook at the Sessions Court in Johor Baru, Johor.

As reported by Free Malaysia Today, Nazaruddin posted on his Facebook claiming that a traffic policeman died after receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He was said to have committed the offence at the Pontian district police headquarters about 11.50am on April 21.

In his Facebook post titled "Mati lagi di Pontian, vaksin kedua" or "Another death in Pontian, second vaccine", it was attached with a photo of three policemen attending to another officer. A policewoman was also seen in the picture.

Nazaruddin was released after posting RM8,000 in bail and is required to be back in court on July 7 for the next mention.

The Emergency (Essential Powers) (2) Ordinance 2021 defines 'fake news' as news or information that "is or are wholly or partly false relating to Covid-19 or the proclamation of emergency".

If found guilty, an offender will face a jail term of up to three years or fine up to RM100,000, or both, if found guilty.