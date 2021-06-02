MCO 3.0: MMA urges NSC to address issue of private healthcare workers’ approval letters from Miti

Police and Armed Forces personnel conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock at Bandar Sri Menjalara June 1, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has urged the National Security Council (MKN) to take immediate action to address the issue of approval letters for private healthcare workers during the movement control order 3.0 (total lockdown).

MMA president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said they received complaints that private healthcare workers were stopped by the authorities and faced issues getting to work because they did not have the letter from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) which is required for the essential services sector.

“Two days ago, the Ministry of Health (MOH) had issued a circular stating that private healthcare workers will only need to show proof of their employment with the private healthcare facilities to the police if they are stopped.

“If they are still facing issues, it can only mean these policies have not been clearly communicated to the relevant departments at the ground level,” he said in a statement today.

He said private clinics, hospitals and dental clinics are registered with the MOH and provide frontline healthcare services.

In addition, he said many private healthcare practitioners are also involved in conducting mass screenings on-site and at times will be required to cross districts.

“Permission should also be given for them to proceed upon showing the police the required documents.

“It is hoped the private healthcare workforce will be given all the support necessary from the government to carry out their duties in providing care for the rakyat (people),” he added.

The total lockdown is in force from June 1 to 14. — Bernama