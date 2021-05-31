Sarawak PKR distances self from member’s videos insulting King, state leaders

PKR Sarawak said it never authorised Iswardi to speak on behalf of the party or any hierachy, and insisted that his statements on social media were his own. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, May 31 — The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak leadership council has denied it has anything to do with video clips by party member Iswandy Morni which allegedly insulted the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and leaders of the Sarawak government.

In a statement issued by its information chief Abun Sui Anyit, PKR Sarawak said it never authorised Iswardi to speak on behalf of the party or any hierachy, and insisted that his statements on social media were his own and not on behalf of the party.

“As the content of the related video is under police investigation, Keadilan Sarawak has no statements to the issue to avoid interfering with the investigation of the Royal Malaysia Police,” said the statement.

It however stressed it was inappropriate for Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang to drag PKR and Pakatan Harapan into the problems raised by Iswardy against Idris and Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

It also condemned Idris for alleging that PKR was supported by the United States’Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), adding the claim – made during a recent live video on Facebook – was reckless and baseless.

“What Datuk Idris Buang is trying to do is to distract the people from the real issue of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) failing to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak which is proven from data released by the Ministry of Health Malaysia.”

Meanwhile, Iswardy was arrested and remanded for two days in connection with the video clip that allegedly insulted the King.

Bukit Aman acting CID chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the 45-year-old Iswardy was picked up from his home in Kajang, Selangor on Saturday night following a few police reports lodged against him over the live video broadcast.

He added that Iswardy is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 504 of the Penal Code, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Earlier yesterday, PKR said Iswardy acted on his own and all his video clips were his own and did not reflect the views of the party, adding that PKR respects the royal institution.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said Iswardy’s controversial video clips had previously been discussed by the central leadership, which expressed their concern and had warned him to stop such actions.

He added that Iswardy was an ordinary member in the party’s Petra Jaya branch in Sarawak and did not hold any positions in the party at any level.

Fahmi added that PKR had in April taken action against Iswardy’s previous video, by similarly issuing warnings.

“We will not hesitate to take strong action against him and that includes sacking him from the party if he does it again.

“But since the issue is now under investigation by the police, we will await the outcome of the investigation before taking further action against him,” said Fahmi. — Borneo Post