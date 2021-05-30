Three housing estates with over 3,900 people placed under EMCO in Sabak Bernam

Police patrol the area near Pangsapuri Permai which is under enhanced movement control order beginning May 28, 2021 until June 10. — Bernama pic

SABAK BERNAM, May 30 — About 3,900 individuals are involved under the implementation of the two-week enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Taman Pertama, Taman Serendah and Taman Prima, here, starting today.

Sabak Bernam district officer Amri Ismail said there were a total of 876 households, the majority of whom were government employees from hospitals, educational institutions and land offices in the EMCO areas.

“Until yesterday, there were 135 positive Covid-19 cases recorded from 2,538 screening tests carried out in the three housing estates,” he said at a press conference, here, today.

He said one death was recorded, involving a 74-year-old senior citizen with complications of diabetes and high blood pressure.

During the implementation of the EMCO, he said that for security control, a 4km-long barbed wire fence was set up around the area and there was only one route serving as the main entrance/exit.

He said the Health Ministry aimed to conduct another 1,500 screening tests in the near future and open two screening test centres at Surau Taman Pertama and Padang Taman Serendah.

Amri said the agencies involved in the implementation of the EMCO were the Royal Malaysia Police, Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps), the Malaysian Armed Forces and Civil Defence Force. — Bernama