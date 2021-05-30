Minister: Govt plans for free Covid screening centres, drive-throughs for KL, Putrajaya and Labuan residents from June 7

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at in Ampang April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — The government plans to set up free Covid-19 Rapid Test Kit Antigen (RTK-Ag) community screening test centres, including drive-through services for residents of the Federal Territories (FT) of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya in an effort to fight the pandemic.

FT Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said two drive-through screening test centres were being planned in addition to the free community screening in public housing areas (PA) and people’s housing projects (PPR) expected to begin on June 7.

“We are working hard to ensure that from June 7, we can start providing free RTK-Ag screening tests for those in the Federal Territories,

“Apart from PPR and PA, two test centres with drive-throughs are being planned. By June 15, we will increase the number of locations,” he said via Twitter today.

On Tuesday, Annuar announced the implementation of targeted Covid-19 RTK-Ag type community screening for free, involving the first group of 20,000 senior citizens and vulnerable individuals beginning early June in PA, PPR, traditional villages and enhanced movement control order (EMCO) locations in the FT.

This is among the seven initiatives under ‘Inisiatif Wilayah Cakna’ (IWC) 5.0 to facilitate and reduce the burden of the people of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan affected by the implementation of MCO 3.0, especially among the B40 group and the urban poor. — Bernama