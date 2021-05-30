Minister announces five new mega PPVs in KL, Selangor to ramp up vaccination numbers

A general view of the vaccination centre at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur May 30, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today announced the setting up of several more mega Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPVs) in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, adding that he would be visiting states like Penang and Johor to seek sites for similar set-ups there.

During a press conference today, he said that three such PPVs would be opened in Selangor at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Mara Technological Institute University (UiTM) Puncak Alam and Setia City Convention Centre.

In Kuala Lumpur, meanwhile, two centres would be opened at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) and Bukit Jalil Stadium.

“I also want to announce that the CITF (Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force) has made the decision to further increase the vaccine distribution capacity in the Klang Valley.

“Therefore, I want to announce that beginning June 7, we will add several mega-scale PPVs in the Klang Valley. I have also informed the Selangor menteri besar of this matter earlier.

“We will also increase the capacity in Mitec (Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre), whereby we will open more inoculation stations as well as halls to be used as mega PPVs.

“Next week I will be heading to Penang to discuss the opening of mega PPVs in Penang, and thereafter, I will be leaving for Johor to discuss with the state government of Johor on the opening of mega PPVs in Johor,” he said.

Khairy was speaking at a press conference after visiting Mitec, one of the large-scale PPVs, which would begin operating tomorrow.