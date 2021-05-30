Health D-G: Doctors may have difficult decision to choose only Covid-19 patients who have better chances for ICU beds

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference reporting the daily update on the country’s Covid-19 situation at the Ministry of Health, May 8, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Beds in Malaysian hospitals are now at a premium and soon doctors may have to make hard call on who gets into the intensive care units (ICU) for Covid-19 treatment.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of Covid-10 patients in ICU today rose to 846, two more compared to yesterday.

Those on ventilators totalled 419 even as the disease claimed 79 more lives overnight.

MORE TO COME