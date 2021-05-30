Health D-G: Doctors may have difficult decision to choose only Covid-19 patients who have better chances for ICU beds

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.
KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Beds in Malaysian hospitals are now at a premium and soon doctors may have to make hard call on who gets into the intensive care units (ICU) for Covid-19 treatment.
Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of Covid-10 patients in ICU today rose to 846, two more compared to yesterday.
Those on ventilators totalled 419 even as the disease claimed 79 more lives overnight.
