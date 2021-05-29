Dr Noor Hisham: 9,020 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours

People wait to receive their AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shot at the Vaccine Delivery Centre located at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre May 29, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — New Covid-19 cases soared to 9,020 new infections confirmed over the last 24 hours, setting yet another unwanted daily record.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a tweet showed how Selangor registered the highest number of new infections with 2,836 cases, followed by Kelantan with 907 new infections, Negri Sembilan with 898.

Kuala Lumpur is not far behind with 789 new infections reported over the last day, while Sarawak has 726 new infections.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 case tally now stands at 558,534 confirmed infections.

