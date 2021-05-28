Law minister offers Kota Baru folks RM20 each if they get their Covid-19 jab

Kota Baru Member of Parliament and de facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan is offering each Kota Baru voter RM20 if they get inoculated. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan is offering each Kota Baru voter RM20 if they get inoculated, in an attempt to draw his fellow Kelantanese out following news that 10,000 people in the state failed to turn up for their scheduled Covid-19 vaccination.

The offer, limited only to registered Kota Baru voters, was publicised on Malay tabloid Sinar Harian today.

“Those who complete (the two doses) must present proof that they had received their Covid-19 vaccine shots through the MySejahtera application,” said Suhaimi Mat Zin, Takiyuddin’s special officer.

Takiyuddin is the current Kota Baru Member of Parliament and also the de facto law minister.

His officer will begin disbursing the cash gift this Sunday.

Nearly 10,000 residents in Kelantan, a sizeable portion aged 60 and above, failed to appear for their vaccinations as of May 24, Berita Harian reported quoting state Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin

Many had cited health and personal problems as the reason, as well as postponing the vaccination dates, but there were also those who provided no reason whatsoever.

Kelantan recorded the second highest number of daily infections today after Selangor, at 851.

While the number is smaller compared to Selangor’s 2,052, the ratio of cases to population is nearly similar.

Kelantan, however, is less dense and is twice the size of Selangor.

The government has come under mounting pressure to ramp up vaccination as daily cases continue to surge.

Today’s cases alone had exceeded 8,000, the Ministry of Health reported. Daily infections have topped 7,000 cases for three days straight prior to today.

But the government also reported having administered 150,000 vaccine shots today, a record high.