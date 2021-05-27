Siti Nurhaliza, husband slapped with RM10,000 fine each for Covid-19 SOP breach at son’s ‘tahnik’ ceremony

On April 28, Siti and her husband held an Islamic ceremony called ‘tahnik’ that commemorates the birth of a child at their residence in Bukit Antarabangsa, Ampang. — Picture via Instagram/ctdk

KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Malaysian singer Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin and her husband, Datuk Seri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, have been slapped with a RM10,000 fine each for not adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) during a tahnik ceremony for her newborn baby.

In a report by Berita Harian, Selangor state police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said that Religious Minister Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and celebrity preachers, Ustaz Azhar Idrus, Ustaz Don Daniyal dan Ustaz Iqbal, were also issued a RM2,000 fine each.

He added that celebrity couple Norman Hakim and Abby Abadi — who were present at the event — were also fined.

On April 28, Siti and her husband held an Islamic ceremony called tahnik that commemorates the birth of a child at their residence in Bukit Antarabangsa, Ampang.

On May 3, the police said they had opened an investigation into the religious ceremony after reports were lodged against the event alleging violations of Covid-19 preventive measures.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the police were aware of a Malaysiakini article alleging that prominent individuals had crossed state lines to attend the event at the singer’s home in Bukit Antarabangsa, Ampang.

“We are currently investigating the event under Section 19 of the Prevention And Control Of Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2021.

“We have called the organisers of the event to come in and give us their statements,” he said in a statement.

Siti later issued a statement clarifying the situation, saying that part of the issue was that Zulkifli attended and celebrity preachers who went to the event have been accused of travelling interstate for the event.

Siti said this was not the case as the minister only dropped in briefly to say a few prayers and left soon after.

The singer also said they held the ceremony in three sessions so as to avoid overcrowding.

Siti gave birth to her second child Muhammad Afwa on April 19. She also has a daughter, three year-old Siti Aafiyah, with businessman Khalid.