Cops probing Prasarana chairman Tajuddin for failure to wear face mask during press conference on LRT crash

Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman addresses members of the media during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Police are investigating Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman after two video recordings of him, sans face mask, were widely shared on social media yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said that his department is conducting an investigation into the incident in accordance with Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Aside from that, the investigation will also be conducted in accordance with Regulation 17 (1), Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021.

"All parties involved in this case will be called to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters to testify in the near future," he said in a statement this morning.

He said the investigation paper will be handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor's office once the investigation is completed.

"People must continue to comply with standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council (MKN).

"Failure to comply with the SOP allows for action to be taken in accordance with the laws and regulations in force," he said.

Yesterday, Tajuddin held a press conference after inspecting the site of the light rail transit (LRT) crash at the KLCC station, where he was pictured wearing only a face shield, but not a face mask.

Later, another video of him talking to reporters from inside a LRT train was also shared in which he was once again spotted wearing only using a face shield.