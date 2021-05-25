Prasarana chairman explains his absence from scene of last night’s LRT train collision

Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman inspects the site of the accident between two LRT trains near the KLCC station in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman today explained why he was not present at the scene after two trains collided on the LRT Kelana Jaya line here last night.

Tajuddin said that he was in a meeting with an unnamed company at the time of the accident yesterday and was not aware that it had happened.

“I just finished an appointment with a company yesterday evening in Subang.

“I only got to know about the incident late. At the time, I was preparing for my second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, which was scheduled today.

“However, despite my appointment, I came to the location of the accident first thing this morning. This shows how seriously I take this matter,” he told a press conference after visiting the accident site today.

Tajuddin also called for people to not prolong the issue as other officials such as the transport minister and Prasarana group chief executive officer were at the scene as well as the hospital last night.

“Please be calm. The most important thing is that we take care of the affected passengers and the service. We did not neglect our responsibilities,” he added.

Tajuddin also confirmed that the accident involved 213 passengers who were travelling from Gombak to KLCC.

He said that a total of 64 passengers were rushed to hospital with six sustaining serious injuries, and three requiring ventilator support.

Earlier, the public transport operator announced an RM1,000 compensation package for all the 213 passengers.

Prasana Berhad also said it will cover all medical expenses as well as lost income due to the accident.