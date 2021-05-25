Kelana Jaya LRT line resumes operations after trains collide

A Light Rail Transit (LRT) train travels along a track in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line is operating from 6am this morning using a single track and supported by a free shuttle bus service.

Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), in a statement today, said that the service will operate with a train frequency of 10 minutes during peak hours and 30 minutes at other times, as well as a 50 per cent capacity reduction, following the government’s announcement on stricter measures in the implementation of the movement control order (MCO ) 3.0.

“Following that, passengers are expected to have to wait a little longer than usual. However, the train frequency may be modified according to needs during the operation,” the statement read.

To facilitate the movement of passengers during peak hours, five double-decker shuttle buses are provided, free of charge, with a frequency of between 15 to 20 minutes during peak hours, to ferry passengers to any station between Pasar Seni and Ampang Park.

The line's LRT service is expected to be fully restored within three days after the clean-up and repair work is completed, including sanitation at KLCC Station and the surrounding area to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Prasarana deeply regrets the incident and will continue to monitor the progress of passengers involved in yesterday’s incident and will give full cooperation to the authorities regarding the incident.

“Rapid KL service users can now plan their journey more easily using the PULSE application which can be downloaded through the Google Play Store or Apple Store,” the statement said.

In the 8.45pm incident yesterday, a total of 213 passengers were injured, 47 of them seriously, following the collision of two LRT trains on the Kelana Jaya line, which occurred in a tunnel between KLCC LRT Station and Kampung Baru LRT Station, involving one train carrying passengers and another train, which was said to have been test-driven following a fault, and carried only a driver. — Bernama



