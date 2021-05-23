Police to investigate viral claim on Facebook of Nilai 3 being in Selangor

A generic view of the Royal Malaysia Police logo outside Bukit Aman Police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, May 23 — Police have opened an investigation paper into the case of a Facebook account owner, suspected of spreading fake news that could cause public confusion and panic, relating to claims that Nilai 3 is now located in Selangor.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said that the owner of the account, by the name of N9 RADAR, would be called to give a statement at the Nilai district police headquarters (IPD) in the near future to assist in the investigation.

“The owner of the account uploaded the status ‘Nilai 3 terletak di negeri Selangor’ (Nilai 3 is located in the state of Selangor). We would like to stress that Nilai 3 is under the administration of Nilai IPD in Negeri Sembilan, and not located in Selangor,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the statement posted by the owner of the Facebook account could cause confusion and panic to the public.

The investigation was conducted in accordance with Section 505 (b), Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also advised the public to stop spreading any inaccurate pictures or news on their respective social media accounts. — Bernama