EMCO: Perak channels RM2.38m to help affected poor, B40 groups

IPOH, May 23 — The Perak government will channel RM2.38 million to help the people, especially the poor and B40 groups, impacted by the implementation of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in several areas for two weeks from yesterday.

The office of the Mentri Besar of Perak said in a statement that, of the total, RM1.2 million would be given to four District and Land Offices (PDT) involved in the implementation of the EMCO, with the Kinta PDT as well as Larut Matang and Selama PDT receiving RM400,000 each while the Hulu Perak PDT and Muallim PDT will each get RM200,000.

It said all 59 state assemblymen service centres would receive RM20,000 (total RM1.18 million) to assist every elected representative to carry out activities to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in their areas.

“The assistance to all service centres was announced by Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad during a virtual meeting with all assemblymen today.

“Although, the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the EMCO this time is more flexible, with economic activities allowed to operate, the Menteri Besar wants all the PDT and relevant agencies to continue their surveillance to ensure that the affected populace can be promptly assisted,” it said.

On the allocation to the PDT in EMCO areas, the Menteri Besar agreed that priority be given for the distribution of food baskets to the poor and B40 groups whose livelihoods were impacted or lost due to the implementation of the SOP during the EMCO.

The four sub-districts placed under the EMCO until June 4 are Pengkalan Hulu in Hulu Perak district, Taiping in the Larut, Matang and Selama district, Hulu Kinta covering Ipoh, Lahat, Chemor and Tanjong Rambutan in the Kinta district and Hulu Bernam Timur in the Muallim district. — Bernama