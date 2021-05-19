Report: Umno deputy permanent chairman in critical condition after contracting Covid-19

Umno deputy permanent chairman Rizuan Abdul Hamid is tested positive for Covid-19 and is now receiving treatment at the Universiti Malaysia Medical intensive care unit. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Umno deputy permanent chairman Rizuan Abdul Hamid who was earlier found to be Covid-19 positive, is now reportedly in critical condition and is receiving treatment at the Universiti Malaysia Medical intensive care unit (ICU).

Local malay daily Sinar Harian reported yesterday that Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed the matter.

“The information about Datuk Seri Rizuan Abdul Hamid contracting Covid-19 is true. His status in the ICU is also true,” he reportedly told Sinar Harian through a text message yesterday.

However, Ahmad was quoted as saying that he was unsure on the health condition of Rizuan’s wife — former auditor-general Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad — although he said he had received news she was receiving treatment in the same ICU as her husband.

Sinar Harian reported that Rizuan — who is also Kepong Umno division chief — was confirmed as Covid-19 positive after a screening on May 1.

He was reportedly then quarantined at PPUM on May 3 and was moved to the ICU on the same day.