Opposition MPs to submit memorandum on Israel’s ‘apartheid regime and ethnic cleansing’ to US embassy in KL

A view of the US embassy in Kuala Lumpur. Several Opposition MPs will submit a memorandum to the embassy on its government’s apparent complicity in Israel’s ‘apartheid regime and ethnic cleansing’. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Several Opposition MPs will submit a memorandum to the United States Embassy here on its government’s apparent complicity in Israel’s “apartheid regime and ethnic cleansing”.

In an online press conference via Zoom, lawmakers from the Opposition bloc who made the pledge included Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syeh Noh, Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching, Pulai MP Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik and Lumut MP Datuk Hatta Ramli.

“Why the United States? Because they are closely related to and an avid supporter of Israeli Zionists, besides being complicit in the human rights abuses and (denying) Palestinean sovereignty.

“This can be proven after the US approved the sale of ‘smart bombs’ to the Israeli Zionists worth US$735 million or more that RM3 billion,” Syed Ibrahim said during the press conference earlier today.

MORE TO COME