Starting tomorrow, EPF to close Alor Setar branch due to EMCO

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is temporarily closing its Alor Setar office and counters beginning tomorrow until further notice, in light of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

The EMCO was enforced to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Kota Setar district, Kedah, effective tomorrow until June 1, 2021.

In a statement, the EPF said all prior Janji Temu Online (JTO) appointments at the Alor Setar office would be cancelled, and members who have made appointments to visit the office during the EMCO period would have to reschedule their appointments after the control order is lifted.

“In this uncertain period, the EPF is committed to continue serving members to the best of our ability via our physical offices and digital platforms.

“Our priority remains the health and safety of our members and employees. We regret any inconvenience caused,” it said.

The EPF urged members and employers to opt for EPF’s online services — i-Akaun (Member) and the i-Akaun (Employer) — which are operating as usual.

Payment for contributions can still be made through internet banking or over-the-counter at registered bank agents, it said, adding that members and employers are advised to obtain information only from the EPF’s official channels. — Bernama