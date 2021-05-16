Various parties, organisations firmly back Malaysian govt’s stand on Palestine issue

Smoke and flames rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza May 12, 2021. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Various parties and organisations today expressed strong support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s address yesterday and the government’s stance for Israel’s atrocities to be stopped immediately.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) described the prime minister’s message yesterday on various regional aid and efforts as proof of Malaysia’s determination to want thorough solutions and justice for the Palestinian people.

PN, in a statement today, also called and urged leaders of countries around the world to immediately condemn the tyranny and violence perpetrated against the Palestinian people.

“We stand in solidarity with the Palestinians who continue to be oppressed and thrown out from their homeland. The ethnic cleansing and apartheid system practised by the Zionist regime must be stopped immediately,” the statement read.

PN also called on all Malaysians to show solidarity with the Palestinians and pray that they are given patience, help and victory in efforts to preserve their dignity and rights, besides also making contributions through the #Aid4Palestine campaign or through other legitimate channels.

The Dewan Negara People’s Well-being Caucus Committee, meanwhile, called on all Malaysians, including non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and political parties to unite in condemning Israel’s despicable actions against the Palestinian people.

Its chairman, Senator Datuk Razali Idris in a statement today, said the caucus is in line with the principled stand of the Malaysian government which has consistently given strong political, economic and moral support to Palestine and the struggles of its people.

“... the best solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict can only be reached through negotiations to ensure lasting regional peace, security and stability,” he said.

The Muslim Lawyers Association of Malaysia (PPMM) also expressed full support for the government’s efforts in ensuring the rights and struggles of the Palestinian people over the decades in defending the third holiest city in Islam.

PPMM deputy president Muhamad Hisham Marzuki in a statement expressed his appreciation to the government which through the Prime Minister’s special address yesterday strengthened its stand on the struggles of the Palestinian people by providing diplomatic, logistical and moral support.

The Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) called on youths in the country to contribute in their respective capacities such as by praying, donating, sharing information and through online activism, including using TikTok to stop violence and defend humanity in Palestine.

Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia, a synergy partner of MBM, has launched the #MyAqsaDefender campaign for the purpose of raising immediate cash aid for economic development and education with a target of RM10 million.

“MBM as a stakeholder for youths would like to call on Malaysians across racial and religious boundaries to be aware of current global issues,” the statement read. — Bernama