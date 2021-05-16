Pahang regent orders all mosques, surau to hold ‘solat hajat’ for Palestinians

The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today ordered all mosques and surau in the state to hold ‘solat hajat’ (special prayers) for the safety and the well-being of the Palestinian people. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, May 16 — The Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today ordered all mosques and surau in the state to hold ‘solat hajat’ (special prayers) for the safety and the well-being of the Palestinian people.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for the Sultan of Pahang, Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman, in a statement here today, said Tengku Hassanal has ordered for the prayers to be held tomorrow after Maghrib prayers.

“His Highness also called for solat hajat and doa selamat (prayers of supplication seeking safety) to be held at homes for those who do not have the opportunity to go mosques or surau due to the limited congregation allowed during the movement control order (MCO) period,” he said.

“Everyone regardless of race and religion is also called upon to pray for the well-being of the Palestinian people. His Highness also expressed hope that the aggression and war can be stopped immediately,” he said.

Ahmad Khirrizal stated that Tengku Hassanal also expressed regret over the actions of the Israeli Zionist regime which invaded and attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Gaza Strip, killing and injuring hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children.

Tengku Hassanal also expressed support for his father, Al-Sultan Abdullah’s decree as Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the Malaysian government to lead and together with Indonesia and Brunei, issue a joint statement to strongly condemn the Israeli Zionist regime’s brutal attacks on Palestine. — Bernama