732,911 individuals completed both doses of Covid vaccine, says health minister

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba confirmed on Twitter that a total of 732,911 had completed both doses. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — A total of 732,911 individuals have completed the completed both doses of vaccine jabs under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said, through his Twitter account today, that they were part of the 1,192,426 individuals who received the first dose, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country to 1,925,337.

Dr Adham said five states with the highest number of recipients administered with both doses were Selangor with 99,797, followed by Kuala Lumpur (80,662), Johor (69,562), Sarawak (69,353) and Perak (60,617).

As of yesterday, 51.80 per cent of 10,146,732 individuals had registered for vaccination, with Selangor recording the highest number, totalling 2,615,118.

According to the immunisation programme, the first phase of the implementation, from February to April, involved 500,000 frontliners, including health workers.

The second phase, from April to August, involves 9.4 million senior citizens, vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities.

The third phase, from May to February 2022, involves individuals aged 18 and above, Malaysians and foreigners, with a target of 13.7 million people or more. — Bernama