Sarawak CM to meet Agong on dissolution of state assembly, says GPS leader

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, May 15 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg will seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the dissolution of the Sarawak State Assembly, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi disclosed today.

He said the dissolution of the state assembly will be on a date to be decided by the Agong in consultation with the Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“The chief minister had an audience with the Governor and informed him that under the Sarawak Constitution, the tenure of the current state assembly would end on June 6 this year, which is five years from the date of the first meeting on June 7, 2016, after the state election of 2016.

“However, this provision of the State Constitution has no effect by virtue of the Emergency Ordinance 2021,” Nanta told reporters after attending the GPS supreme council meeting chaired by Abang Johari.

He said it is up to the Agong to decide on the date he thinks is appropriate to hold the state election.

“We have full confidence and trust in the wisdom of the King and the Governor to decide thereon,” he said.

He said during the Covid-19 pandemic, the health of the people is paramount.

“The decision to hold the state election during the pandemic is risky and we may not want to be seen as putting the lives of the people at risk,” he said, adding that state election is not on the minds of the state government because Covid-19 pandemic is a serious threat to the people’s lives.

Nanta, who is also Kapit member of parliament, said the GPS leadership knows the tenure of the state assembly will end on June 6 this year.

“In normal circumstances it would have been dissolved for the return of the people’s mandate to democratically elect their government in an election.

“But we are under a health pandemic Covid-19 emergency until August 1, 2021,” he said.

The state Barisan Nasional, led by former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, won 72 out the 82 seats up for grabs in the May 7, 2016 state election while Pakatan Harapan (PH) consisting of the state DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) won the remaining 10 seats.

After the 2018 general election, parties that formed the state Barisan Nasional left the national coalition to form GPS.