Police nab four individuals over Sentul firecrackers incident

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Four individuals including two boys were detained on suspicion of setting off illegal firecrackers and throwing them at policemen in an incident at the Sri Perak apartments in Bandar Baru Sentul here, yesterday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said three individuals aged 12, 13 and 44 were arrested at about 9 pm yesterday while playing ball firecrackers and throwing them from the 11th floor of the apartment.

A total of 48 ball firecrackers were seized from a crossbody bag carried by the 13-year-old suspect.

“Following the arrest, police raided premises in the apartment and arrested a 58-year-old man on the same day at about 11 pm for selling firecrackers without a valid licence and confiscated 130 ball firecrackers and other firecrackers,” he said in a statement, today.

All of them were released today on police bail.

Beh said the case was being investigated under Section 3(5) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

Yesterday, the media reported that a team of policemen had firecrackers thrown at them while trying to stop about 200 residents from playing with fireworks openly in the vicinity of the Sri Perak apartments.

No injuries were reported and police managed to control the situation. — Bernama