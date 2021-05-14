Covid-19: Malaysia’s new cases dip to 4,113 on Raya Day Two, nearly one-third from Selangor

File picture shows some of the patients who tested positive for Covid-19 at the Pengkalan Chepa Kelantan Islamic Rehabilitation Centre(PUTIK), Kota Baru, May 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Malaysia today recorded 4,113 new Covid-19 cases on the second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri, with almost one-third detected in Selangor alone, the Health Ministry’s latest figures show.

The 4,113 new cases today were a slight decrease from the 4,855 new cases recorded yesterday.

The highest number of new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Selangor today at 1,269 cases or 30.85 per cent of the 4,113 cases today.

This was followed by Sarawak at 533 cases, while the other states and federal territories were in the range of over 300 cases and under.

