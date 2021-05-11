Perak cops deny Jalan Canning Estate cluster sparked by GRO activities

On April 10, the Health Ministry reported that it had detected the Jalan Canning Estate Cluster involving a social event held at Jalan Canning Estate, Taman Canning, whereby 39 out of 60 people tested positive for Covid-19 as of April 12. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, May 11 — Police have denied the allegations that a guest relations officer (GRO) at an entertainment centre here was the cause of the Covid-19 outbreak which led to the existence of the Jalan Canning Estate Cluster.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the investigation found that the information being circulated was inaccurate.

“There is a misunderstanding. Several portals claimed that the woman works as a GRO but actually, she is a Chinese national with a valid passport and she also has a career.

“She also makes Malaysia her second home. However, she never works as a GRO or went to the entertainment centre at Jalan Canning Estate as reported,” he said in a news conference after observing the roadblock at Ipoh Toll Plaza here, today.

Mior Faridalathrash, however, did not reveal the real person who had sparked the cluster.

On April 10, the Health Ministry reported that it had detected the Jalan Canning Estate Cluster involving a social event held at Jalan Canning Estate, Taman Canning, whereby 39 out of 60 people tested positive for Covid-19 as of April 12.

Following this, allegations that the cluster involved GRO activities at the entertainment centre went viral on social media. — Bernama