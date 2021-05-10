NSC ends EMCO in Machang, Gemas, Tawau, Kinabatangan and Sibu; adds two more in Kluang and Kuching

Police manning the border of Perak and Pahang between Simpang Pulai and Cameron Highlands, March 31, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — The National Security Council (NSC) today announced the end of enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in five areas after Covid-19 infections decreased.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismai Sabri Yaakob said the MCO technical committee decided this on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The areas are Maahad Tahfiz Al-Azhari (MTAZ) in Machang, Kelantan; Kampung Bangkahulu, Gemas, Negri Sembilan; People’s Housing Project (PPR) Batu 2 Lrg Habib Abdul Rahman and PPR Bt 8 Jalan Apas in Tawau, Sabah; Kompleks Abedon (Bumiwealth, Kolopis & Tanaki) in Kinabatangan, Sabah as well as Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Ulu Balingian, Sibu, Sarawak.

Except for MTAZ in Machang where the EMCO ended earlier today, other areas stated will end their EMCO period tomorrow.

He also announced two new EMCOs, one in Felda Kahang Timur in Kluang, Johor as well as Kampung Bako Hilir in Kuching, Sarawak.

Both areas will be under EMCO from May 12 until May 25.

Ismail Sabri said in Felda Kahang Timur, as of May 9, 2021, MOH has conducted 65 screening tests on residents in the locality and 28 of them were confirmed positive.

In Kampung Bako Hilir, 17 positive cases were recorded from 62 screenings done to the locals.

In a related matter, Ismail Sabri said 460 individuals were arrested for violating SOPs yesterday.

Of that number, a total of 456 individuals were compounded while four others were remanded.

“Among the offences recorded are failure to record personal details/check-in premises (106 individuals), not wearing a face mask (80), no physical distancing (79), entertainment centre activities (50), crossing state/district without permission (3) and other offences (142),” he said in a statement today.