Ministry to ensure adequate supplies despite partial closure of KL wholesale market

File picture shows a general view of the Selayang wholesale market on Day 1 of the movement control order, January 13, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry is taking steps to ensure that the supply of essentials is not affected by the partial closure of the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market in Selayang.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the ministry’s enforcement division would increase monitoring and enforcement in the run-up to Aidilfitri, which is expected to fall on May 13.

“The ministry will continue to cooperate with other government agencies such the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) and also traders’ associations involved in the issue.

“Although this is not the first time it has happened, the situation must be handled properly so that it will not be made an excuse to raise prices of certain items,” he said in a statement here today.

Nanta said monitoring through the OPS Pantau operation would be intensified to minimise the impact of the closure.

He said the ministry is consistently carrying out inspections and monitoring to ensure all parties adhere to trade laws.

“The ministry will not hesitate to take stern action against any parties who try to exploit the situation, especially by raising prices indiscriminately,” he said.

Nanta said consumers can become the eyes and ears of the ministry by providing information on improper trade practices.

Complaints can be forwarded to the ministry’s portal [email protected], email at [email protected], EzADU KPDNHEP application, the Enforcement Command Centre at 03-8882 6088/6245 or via WhatsApp at 019-279 4317.

It was reported that the fish section of the wholesale market would be closed from today until May 16 after several traders and workers tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama