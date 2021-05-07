Johor Muda lodges police report against Home Minister over ex-IGP’s claim of political interference in force

Members of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance are pictured outside Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2021. — Picture via Twitter

JOHOR BARU, May 7 — The Johor chapter of the Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) representatives today lodged a police report against Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s alleged intervention over police transfers and using the agency as a tool to intimidate political enemies.

The report was lodged by Johor Muda executive chief Mohd Azrol Ab Rahani and his deputy Sangaran Rawisandiran at the Bandar Datuk Onn police station at 3pm today.

The Bandar Datuk Onn police station falls under the jurisdiction of the Johor Baru South police district.

Johor Muda in a statement said the police report was made against Hamzah following former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s allegation of political interference in police matters in his press conference on April 30.

“Johor Muda requests for a police investigation to be carried out based on the statement if it is true.

“The police need to investigate the Home Minister for his alleged violation of power and to also probe the confession by Datuk Seri Hamzah himself on the authenticity of the audio recording of a telephone conversation that had allegedly have ‘palace’ involvement,” he said in the statement.

Johor Muda also urged the authorities to conduct the investigations in a fair and transparent manner in an effort to clear the public’s confusion as well as to uphold the integrity of the Royal Malaysian Police.

“Muda demands that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) ministers today focus on better governance rather than using time in formulating political strategies to maintain their power towards the coming 15th general election,” he said.

On April 30, in his press conference before his retirement, Abdul Hamid described Hamzah’s interference in police matters as unnecessary and blamed the minister for the existence of different “camps” within the police force.

He was reported saying that Hamzah as the chairman of the Police Force Commission (PFC) insisted on deciding transfers of police officers.