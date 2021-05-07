Covid-19: Labuan primary school closed, one pupil tests positive, says Health Dept

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya January 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LABUAN, May 7 — SJK(C) Chung Hwa here has been ordered to shut down for two days beginning today (Friday) after one of its pupils tested positive for Covid-19.

A notice on the matter was issued to students, parents and teachers on Wednesday (May 6).

Since March, the school located near downtown has taken the necessary precautions to avoid the spread of Covid-19, and would continue to do so.

The school authority will be carrying out comprehensive disinfection at the school classrooms and compound.

School teachers who were close contacts to the pupil have been told to get tested in accordance to Labuan Health Department’s directive.

Labuan Education Department director Yusup Mohamad said the closure was in line with the Ministry of Education for any schools found to have their students tested positive.

Meanwhile, Anjung Selera Batu Arang near Kg Durian Tunjong and Kg Tg Aru became the first bazaar Ramadan here to be closed from May 5 and 6 after two Covid-19 positive patients (from Layang-Layangan Cluster) patronised the site.

Labuan has cumulative infections of 2,475 and one active cluster in Layang-Layangan. — Bernama