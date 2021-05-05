Update bank account if yet to receive GKP payments, says IRB

Recipients of Prihatin Special Grant (GKP) who have yet to receive additional payments are advised to check their payment status through the GKP portal. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Recipients of Prihatin Special Grant (GKP) who have yet to receive additional payments under the Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (PERMAI) are advised to check their payment status through the GKP portal at https://gkp.hasil.gov.my.

In a statement today, the communications division of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) chief executive officer’s office said that for GKP recipients with “Credit Failure” status, they are required to update the details of their bank accounts immediately so that payments can be made.

According to the statement, bank account information can be updated from May 5 to May 19.

The statement also said GKP recipients should ensure the updated bank account is active and uses a personal savings account number or personal current account number.

“Use of any other type of bank accounts not as stated will not be accepted,” said the statement.

The statement also said that recipients are encouraged to open a new bank account (GKP recipient’s personal savings bank account) and to update the GKP portal using the new account number to avoid recurring credit failures.

It said the payment date of the additional GKP (PERMAI) to the updated bank account would be informed from time to time.

Any inquiries and related feedback can be forwarded to the IRB through its Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000/603-8911 1100 (overseas), HASiL Live Chat and the feedback form on its official portal via the quick link . — Bernama